It’s Saturday, and this week, you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling makes their pay-per-view return this evening, as AEW All Out 2024 goes down from NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Featuring a “Zero Hour” pre-show leading into the pay-per-view, which kicks off at 8/7c, the following is the advertised lineup heading into tonight’s big event:

* AEW World Title Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Jack Perry

* Unsanctioned “Lights Out” Steel Cage Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

* Chicago Street Fight Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

* AEW International Title Match: Will Ospreay vs. PAC

* AEW Tag Team Titles: The Young Bucks vs. Blackpool Combat Club

* MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

* TBS Title Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida

* AEW Continental Title Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Orange Cassidy vs. The Beast Mortos

* Zero Hour pre-show: Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty & The Beast Mortos vs. Undisputed Kingdom

