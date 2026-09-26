It’s Saturday, and this particular week you know what that means …

AEW All Out is scheduled to premiere this evening on pay-per-view from NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertised for the Saturday, September 26, 2026 show are the following matches:

AEW World Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW World Tag Team Championship – Ladder Match: Christian Cage & Adam Copeland (c) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship – Chicago Street Fight: The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) (c) vs. Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross)

AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

AEW World Trios Championship: Swerve Strickland & The New Level (Kofi & Austin Creed) (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page, Bandido and Brody King

AEW Women’s World Championship eliminator: Willow Nightingale vs. Thekla

AEW World Tag Team Championship eliminator: Darby Allin & Steven Borden vs. Kyle Fletcher & Kevin Knight

AEW National Championship: Andrade El Ídolo (c) vs. PAC

AEW TBS Championship – Open Challenge: Persephone (c) vs. TBA

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW All Out Results coverage.