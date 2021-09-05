It’s Sunday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling goes all out tonight in Hoffman Estates, Illinois with the third event in their All Out pay-per-view chronology at the NOW Arena.

On tap for tonight’s highly-anticipated show is Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW title, Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s title, Miro vs. Eddie Kingston for the TNT title and The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros for the AEW Tag-Team titles in a steel cage match.

Also scheduled for the PPV show in non-title featured attractions is CM Punk vs. Darby Allin, Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima, Chris Jericho vs. MJF and Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall.

Things get started with The Buy-In at All Out pre-show, which kicks off at 7/6c and features the 21-Woman Casino Battle Royale for a shot at the AEW Women’s title, as well as a 10-man tag-team match with The Best Friends & Jurassic Express teaming up to take on The Hardy Family Office & The Hybrid 2.

Featured below are complete AEW All Out results from Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL.

AEW ALL OUT RESULTS (9/5/2021)

Updates to begin with The Buy-In at All Out pre-show at 7/6. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest AEW All Out results and updates from Hoffman Estates, IL.