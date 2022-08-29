Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view is set to air across North America in select movie theaters, courtesy of Joe Hand Promotions.

It was announced today that select movie theaters, including Cinemark, AMC, Emagine Entertainment, Marcus Theaters, and others, will air All Out this Sunday beginning at 7pm ET.

You can visit joehandpromotions.com and use their “Bar Finder” to enter your zip code and find locations near you that are airing All Out. It looks as if the average price is around $18 for adults and $18 for kids.

“We are honored to help AEW continue to grow and engage with their fan base across North America,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions, in a press release issued today. “And, we’re excited about the opportunities we are creating by bringing ALL OUT into Latin America at Cinepolis. There’s nothing like watching incredible AEW events with friends and enjoying the action from the comfort of premier movie theaters.”

The 2022 AEW All Out pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday, September 4 from the NOW Arena near Chicago, IL. AEW will be announcing more matches soon, but below is the current card:

Fatal 4 Way for the Interim AEW Women’s World Title

Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

United Empire or The Elite vs. Best Friends or The Dark Order

Finals to be determined on the 8/31 go-home Dynamite.

AEW TBS Title Match

Athena vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Casino Ladder Match

TBA vs. TBA

Winner to receive a future title shot.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on AEW All Out.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.