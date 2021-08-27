All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that their September 5th ALL OUT pay per view will be airing in select movie theaters around the U.S. Full details can be found below.

August 27, 2021 — All Elite Wrestling (AEW), in partnership with Joe Hand Promotions, is bringing its highly anticipated ALL OUT PPV event live to select theatres on Sunday, Sept. 5, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Participating theatres include Cinemark, AMC, Harkins, Galaxy, Marcus, Emagine, Studio Movie Grill and Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas in the U.S., and Landmark Cinemas in Canada.

Joe Hand Promotions will also ensure that fans enjoy a premium in-theatre experience during the show. To locate a theatre showing ALL OUT, fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions website: https://www.joehandpromotions.com/aew-all-out-theatres

“We’ve had a lot of success bringing the camaraderie and excitement of our pay-per-events to the big screen, and we’re looking forward to delivering another memorable evening next Sunday,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “Joe Hand Promotions has been a great partner in delivering top-notch experiences and connecting us with our fans at theatres across North America.”

“We’re excited to give wrestling fans the opportunity to experience ALL OUT in their local theatres through our partnership with AEW,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions.

ALL OUT will be live from NOW Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, Ill., on Sept. 5.