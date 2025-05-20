All Elite Wrestling is headed to “The Great White North” later this year.

On Tuesday morning, the promotion issued a press release to officially announce AEW ALL OUT: 2025 for September 20 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The following press release was sent out this morning with all of the details.

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto To Host AEW All Out September 20 Tickets On Sale Monday, June 2 May 20, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling today announced that Scotiabank Arena in Toronto will host AEW All Out on Saturday, September 20. Tickets for AEW All Out will go on sale Monday, June 2 at 10 AM ET via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.ca. Fans interested in exclusive presale opportunities can register for early access at https://www.allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider. For the latest information, please visit AllEliteWrestling.com. About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on Max. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes AEW Unrestricted, a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.