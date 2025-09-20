The time has arrived for All Elite Wrestling to go ALL OUT!

AEW All Out: Toronto takes place today live at 3/2c from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the September 20, 2025 pay-per-view event:

Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale vs. Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, and Triangle of Madness (Tornado Tag) (Pre-Show)

Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata (Pre-Show)

The Opps vs. The WorkHorsemen (Pre-Show)

The Hurt Syndicate vs. Ricochet and GOA

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho for the TBS Championship

Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley (Coffin Match)

Mark Briscoe vs. MJF (Tables n’ Tacks Match)

Eddie Kingston vs. Big Bill

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. FTR

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Máscara Dorada for the AEW Unified Championship

Brodido (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed vs. Hechicero and Josh Alexander for the AEW World Tag Team Championship (Ladder Match)

“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla for the AEW Women’s World Championship

“Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW World Championship (Don Callis Family banned from ringside)

Make sure to join us here today at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW All Out: Toronto results coverage.