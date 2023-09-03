Tonight AEW invades the United Center in Chicago for its annual All Out pay-per-view.

The Zero Hour Pre-Show is now live on Youtube and is free ahead of the main card that starts at the top of the hour. Check out the full pre-show, as well as the lineup, below.

Zero Hour Pre-show: Over Budget Charity Battle Royal

Participants TBA

Winner will give $50,000 to charity of their choice.

Zero Hour Pre-show: AEW World Trios Titles Match

Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn (c)

NBA Legend Dennis Rodman will be with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn.

Zero Hour Pre-show Match

ROH World Women’s Champion Athena, Mercedes Martinez and Diamante vs. Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale