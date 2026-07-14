AEW has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Ring Productions LLC, the production company behind the Queen Of The Ring film, over alleged unpaid sponsorship fees.

According to Post Wrestling, Ring Productions LLC entered into a sponsorship agreement with AEW in January 2025 worth $350,000. However, the lawsuit alleges that more than $105,000 remains unpaid under the terms of the deal.

As part of the agreement, AEW heavily promoted Queen Of The Ring across its television programming and live events. Promotional efforts reportedly included sponsored matches, appearances by members of the film’s cast at ringside, screenings of the movie’s trailer during arena events, and AEW talent helping generate publicity for the project.

The lawsuit reportedly claims that the outstanding balance consists of $100,000 in unpaid sponsorship fees, along with more than $5,000 in contracted travel expenses for talent. AEW is also seeking interest on the overdue amount, with the filing stating that the unpaid balance has accrued interest at a rate of 1.5%.

Released in 2025, Queen Of The Ring is a biographical drama based on the life of pioneering women’s wrestling star Mildred Burke, portrayed by Emily Bett Rickards. The film chronicles Burke’s rise as one of wrestling’s first major female stars and her fight for recognition in a male-dominated industry. The cast also includes wrestling personalities Naomi, Mickie James, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker in supporting roles.