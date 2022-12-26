Two years ago today the wrestling world received the shocking news that AEW superstar and former TNT champion Brodie Lee had passed away at the age of 41. The death of the Exalted One occurred during an already scary year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a subject that was covered in Wrestling Headlines’ column that covered his tragic passing.

Now the wrestling world has shared a reaction to the anniversary, which includes some lovely words from his widow, Amanda Huber. Check it out below.

Too alarming now to talk about.

Take your pictures down and shake it out. 730 days. I love you forever and miss you. Every. Single. Day. — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) December 26, 2022

This gif came across my timeline and I figured I’d share a sweet memory. He would do this in just about every match. Brodie asked him to blow him a kiss on tv. The following week he started doing it. He said one hand was for Brodie (and later Nolan) and one was for me. pic.twitter.com/Ht93pFoAlN — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) December 26, 2022

Today marks 2 years since the passing of Jon Huber, Mr. Brodie Lee. Please join us in celebrating Big Rig by sharing your favorite memories. #BrodieLeeForever pic.twitter.com/JD9mOdoEjg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2022