AEW wished commentator Tony Schiavone a happy 62nd birthday today on Twitter. Top company star Britt Baker also threw out a congrats her long-time buddy. She writes, “Happy Birthday to my best bud @tonyschiavone24!! Name a better duo.”

Happy Birthday to the voice of a generation – Mr. @tonyschiavone24! pic.twitter.com/R9xzMOg16j — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 7, 2020

Happy Birthday to my best bud @tonyschiavone24!! Name a better duo… 👯‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/YcH7H9RZ4s — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 7, 2020

AEW has also released the link to their red carpet special ahead of tonight’s Full Gear pay per view. Will the promotion present any surprises this time around?