AEW and Champs Sports are teaming up to celebrate Pride Month with the first iteration of the limited edition “Diadora x AEW” footwear collection.

The “Diadora x AEW” collection will also include three more drops later this year, featuring The Young Bucks and other AEW stars.

The first pair of new sneakers will be available on Thursday morning at 10am ET, exclusively at Champs. The sneakers will go for $120 each on the champssports.com website. You can see photos below.

The following was issued today on the new collaboration:

“Inspired by the AEW’s incredible LGBTQ+ talent, the Pride Month drop will feature a customized version of Diadora’s revolutionary trainer, N9002: a classic black nylon-suede upper of with a prismatic, multi-color overlay and an AEW logo on the back. The project was developed with the support of Foot Locker Inc.’s employee resource group called LACED WITH PRIDE, which is working to foster an inclusive work environment that supports LGBTQ+ individuals and their Allies through education and awareness.”

In addition, $25,000 will be donated to The Trevor Project, which is the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth.

Fans can expect four more releases under the “Diadora x AEW” multi-pronged collection, all to be released this year. The first is currently in development with The Young Bucks, and the next three will be to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month – Andrade, Santana and Ortiz, The Lucha Bros. HHM runs from September 15 – October 15, so those three sneakers should be released around that time. The Bucks sneakers are likely being released before then.

