All Elite Wrestling and DAZN have issued a joint press release announcing a new multi-year broadcast agreement that will broadcast the promotion in 42 markets across Europe and Asia. Full details can be found below.

January 26, 2023 – DAZN Group announced that it has secured exclusive broadcast rights to top American professional wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in a multi-year agreement that will bring its premium matches and entertainment to DAZN subscribers in 42 markets across Europe and Asia.

AEW is the new professional wrestling league taking the world by storm with its meteoric rise, record-high ratings, world-class roster and highly entertaining product.

AEW’s star-studded roster includes Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Jon Moxley, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson, Darby Allin, Sting, Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill, Dr. Britt Baker, Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole, The Acclaimed, Jungle Boy, Samoa Joe, Athena, Toni Storm, Ricky Starks, Wardlow, and Powerhouse Hobbs. Further bolstering its global pop culture infiltration, AEW has launched impressive collections of video games, action figures, trading cards, merchandise and more.

Effective immediately, the red-hot promotion will add more than 200 events annually to DAZN’s ever-growing schedule, including:

AEW: Dynamite – Every Wednesday

AEW: Rampage – Every Friday

AEW Battle of the Belts – 4x per year

AEW PPVs – 4x per year

AEW Dark Elevation – Every Monday

AEW Dark – Every Tuesday

The introduction of AEW to DAZN’s schedule is another major addition to the breadth of multi-sport content available on the platform and further cements DAZN as a growing global home of combat sports.

AEW will be available on DAZN in the following countries:

Albania, Alderney, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Georgia, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, Jan Mayen Islands, Jersey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Svalbard, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan.

