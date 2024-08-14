All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Fulham FC Women’s Team have announced a partnership that will see the AEW logo present on front of the FC team’s uniforms. Full details about the collaboration can be found below.

Fulham Football Club is delighted to announce a new partnership with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), professional wrestling’s first true mainstream competitor in more than two decades, responsible for revitalising the industry with a renewed emphasis on creative spirit and in-ring athleticism.

The partnership will see the AEW logo adorn Fulham Women’s shirts during the 2024/25 season, and reflects AEW’s commitment to progressing women’s sport.

The collaboration has been founded off a shared passion for entertainment and sport on the global stage, driven by both organisations’ mission to foster a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment for its fans and athletes.

Aligned with the Premier League’s family club, AEW attracts all age ranges and particularly appeals to a younger demographic, families with children. Their talent portfolio sees equal representation across all gender profiles.

Alongside their support of Fulham Women, fans can expect to see AEW’s brand presence on a matchday and throughout the stadium.

Tony Khan, Director of Football at Fulham, said: “Both Fulham Football Club and All Elite Wrestling hold a special place in my heart, and the partnership established here represents not only an elevation of both organisations on the global stage, but also a reminder of our investment and commitment to furthering women’s creative and athletic endeavours at all levels. Come on Fulham!”

Steve Jaye, Fulham Women Head Coach, said: “There has been significant progression and growth of FFC Women in recent seasons since the squad transferred to the performance side of the Club. Having AEW as front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2024/25 campaign is a massive forward step and we are grateful for their support, commitment, and belief in our objectives. We look forward to representing the Club and AEW on the pitch from the first match of the season at Craven Cottage this Sunday.”

Fulham Women get their 2024/25 campaign underway this Sunday at Craven Cottage when they welcome Barking (2:30pm kick-off).

AEW will make history for a second time in the UK this year, after last year’s inaugural AEW All In: London show at Wembley Stadium set the all-time record for paid attendance at a wrestling event.

Set to be one of professional wrestling’s biggest events of the year, the second iteration of AEW All In: London takes place on Sunday 25th August and will feature the top names in wrestling competing for the industry’s top championships.

AEW All In: London will see iconic wrestling talent take to the ring including the UK’s own Will Ospreay and Mariah May, as well as top stars including AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, Bryan Danielson, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, MJF, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, Darby Allin, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and more.