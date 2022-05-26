According to PW Insider, talent from IMPACT Wrestling and AEW are going to be appearing on season two of the Starz series Heels featuring Stephen Amell in the leading role.

Reports are that those stars are Savannah Evans and former Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace, who filmed their parts earlier this week in Georgia. Also filming was former NWA women’s champion and current AEW star Serena Deeb, who will challenge Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s title this Sunday at Double or Nothing.

The series centers around a fictional town called Duffy, and takes a good hard look at the independent wrestling scene and what drives someone to pursue it. Other top names that have made appearances on the show include CM Punk and WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley.