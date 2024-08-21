AEW issued the following press release announcing their partnership with Joe Hand promotions. The collaboration will once again see the AEW All In & All Out pay-per-views brought to select bars and restaurants around the United States. Full details are below.

All Elite Wrestling and Joe Hand Promotions Bring “AEW All In: London” and “AEW All Out” PPV Events to Select Bar and Restaurants

Aug 21, 2024 – AEW and Joe Hand Promotions will again bring All Elite Wrestling’s “AEW All In: London” and “AEW All Out” pay-per-view events to select bars and restaurants across North America.

Emanating live from Wembley Stadium, “AEW All In: London” takes place this Sunday, August 25 at 11:30am ET. “AEW All Out” takes place Saturday, September 7 at 8:00pm ET, live from Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

To locate a participating establishment showing these events, fans in North America can check the Joe Hand Promotions website HERE.

The card for “AEW: All In” on Sunday, August 25, includes the following matchups:

● AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

● AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

● AEW American Championship: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

● AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Britt Baker

● AEW TNT Championship Coffin Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

● AEW World Tag-Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed ● AEW Trios Championship “London Ladder Match”: The Patriarchy (c) vs. House of Black vs. The Bang Bang Gang vs. Mystery Team TBA

● FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. HOOK

● Casino Gauntlet: Orange Cassidy, More Competitors TBA

● Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway (Zero Hour) *Card subject to change

The card for “AEW: All Out” on Sunday, September 7 is still in development. Fans should stay tuned to AEW’s programming to view the latest updates on the card.

“We are excited to work alongside AEW to offer fans another top-notch viewing option for the ‘AEW All In: London’ and ‘AEW All Out’ pay-per-views,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions. “Watch parties bring together passionate supporters to celebrate the action and camaraderie. Fans can catch the event at select Dave & Buster’s, select Tom’s Watch Bar locations and other establishments for an unforgettable experience.”