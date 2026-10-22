AEW and Jon Moxley have suffered a setback in an ongoing civil lawsuit filed by a former production worker.

According to one source, a judge has denied a request from AEW and Moxley to transfer the lawsuit filed by Christopher Dispensa from Michigan to Florida.

Dispensa filed the lawsuit in May 2025, alleging negligence, civil assault, and battery stemming from an incident in May 2023 in which Moxley allegedly pushed him to the floor while he was working in a production capacity.

AEW filed a motion in July seeking to have the case moved to Florida, arguing that Dispensa and most of his treating physicians reside in the state.

However, the judge rejected the request, ruling that the case will remain in Michigan, where the alleged incident occurred.

The latest development comes as both sides prepare for another court-supervised settlement conference, which is scheduled for December 22, 2026.

An initial settlement conference was held in July, but the lawsuit remains unresolved.

(Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling)