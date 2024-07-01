A major announcement at this evening’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The two companies revealed that NJPW will be hosting Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th, 2025 from the legendary Tokyo Dome in Japan. CMLL, ROH, and STARDOM were also advertised, an indication that the show will once again be multi-promotional. Wrestle Dynasty will take place one night after WrestleKingdom on January 4th, which is NJPW’s biggest event of the year.

NJPW x AEW x CMLL x ROH x STARDOM WRESTLE DYNASTY in the TOKYO DOME JANUARY 5! Big details on how to be there ringside coming soon!https://t.co/wUmkZ8Uuba#njpw #njwd pic.twitter.com/j2hVzXF6Ac — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 1, 2024

This will mark the first time that NJPW has hosted a major cross-promotional event that features AEW talents competing in Japan since the two companies started working together. AEW did have a major presence at this year’s WrestleKingdom, but CMLL was not present on the show.