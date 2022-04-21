It has been confirmed.

Tony Khan’s big announcement on tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Pittsburgh is that there will indeed be an AEW and NJPW supershow, entitled “Forbidden Door,” set to take place on June 26th from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. This confirms multiple reports that were released earlier today from boht Fightful Select and PW Insider that the major show would be happening.

Making the announcement instead of Khan was AEW superstar Adam Cole, who also confirmed that he would be facing off against top NJPW talent Tomohiro Ishii on this Friday’s Rampage in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

On top of that…NJPW President Takami Ohbari made a special appearance, where he shook Tony Khan’s hand. Jay White, who was victorious in his AEW debut earlier this year, also teased that the Bullet Club and the Undisputed Elite may once again take control of the industry. An official image for the event has been released, which you can check out below.

An official press release providing further details on the event can be found below.