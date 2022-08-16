AEW is set to work with NJPW on another major show in the coming months.

A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that there has been early talk of AEW wrestlers working NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in January. There’s no word yet on which AEW talents will be on the card, but it was said that “certain plans” are in the works for AEW stars on the WK17 card.

It’s likely that current IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR will work WK17, especially if they are still in possession of the IWGP straps by then.

It’s interesting to note that WK17 is scheduled for Wednesday, January 4, 2023. This is the same night that AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage will be taped, meaning some AEW talents would be forced to miss the TV tapings that week.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on AEW and NJPW.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.