AEW and Reebok are once again partnering up.

A new pair of sneakers honoring former TNT Champion Brodie Lee are set to be released on July 1st, 2024. Lee tragically passed away in December of 2020 at just 41 years old and was a huge part of the company’s programming in those early days. He was revealed as the Exalted One of the Dark Order, and had a number of marquee matchups against the likes of Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley, and Cody Rhodes.

Reebok previously partnered up with AEW to release sneakers that represent the Young Bucks. For full details about the Brodie Lee sneakers you can click here.