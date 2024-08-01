Another update in the saga of AEW and Warner Bros Discovery.

Fightful Select reports that the exclusive negotiating window between AEW and WBD has officially closed, and as of this writing, no official deal has been put in place for AEW’s media rights. However, it is once again reiterated that the two sides are still in talks and a deal is expected to come together, with WBD’s popular streaming app MAX, in the mix of the conversation.

The report also mentions that AEW President Tony Khan and WBD CEO David Zaslav had a meeting planned in Paris during the Olympics. That meeting is expected to take place this weekend. As a reminder, AEW programming has begun to show up on the MAX streaming service internationally, but nothing yet for fans in the United States.

As always, we will keep you updated on this story.