All-Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) have reached a tentative agreement to keep AEW programming on Turner networks for several more years.

According to Sescoops, an agreement has been reached, and the deal would also bring AEW content, including pay-per-views, to the MAX streaming platform. The financial details of moving pay-per-views to streaming are not yet known. The report emphasized that the agreement is currently tentative and could change as final negotiations continue. However, there is a preliminary agreement in writing.

An official announcement regarding the extension could come in the next few weeks. This information was confirmed by Garrett Gonzalez and Dave Meltzer on Saturday’s Wrestling Observer Radio. While exact financial terms of the deal are not disclosed, it is believed to be in the “middle to high” range of what the two parties were negotiating.

AEW content, including the recent Forbidden Door PPV, have begun to appear on the MAX streaming service internationally.

AEW’s exclusive negotiation window with WBD ended on July 21.