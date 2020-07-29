AEW and WWE Stars Appear In New Corey Taylor Music Video

Songwriter Corey Taylor from the band Slipknot has released a new music video that has cameo appearances from AEW’s Chris Jericho, and WWE’s Baron Corbin and Corey Graves. The track, entitled “CMFT Must Be Stopped,” features rappers Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie spitting verses.

The video also includes special spots from musicians Marilyn Manson, Scott Ian, and Lars Ulrich. Check it out below.