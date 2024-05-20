AEW and the collectibles company Youtooz are joining forces to launch a new line of figures.

Following a teaser earlier this month, it was officially announced today that the first series of AEW Youtooz figures will include “Lionheart” Chris Jericho, “Timeless” Toni Storm (in both color and black-and-white versions), and Orange Cassidy. Pre-orders will open at 3 p.m. Eastern time on May 28.

Youtooz indicates that the figures will ship between October 25 and November 25.

Each figure stands between 4.5 and 4.8 inches tall and costs $29.99.

Although an MJF figure was hinted at during the initial teaser, it was not part of today’s announcement.

Founded in 2019, Youtooz initially focused on creating figures of internet personalities. They have since expanded to collaborate with brands like Marvel, SpongeBob SquarePants, Peanuts, and Breaking Bad. Youtooz aims to capture and celebrate memorable moments and personalities for fans to display proudly.

Youtooz figures are more akin to Funko Pops than traditional action figures. For traditional wrestling figures, AEW partners with Jazwares.