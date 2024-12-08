All Elite Wrestling will be streaming live on Monday.

AEW will hold a special AEW ALL IN: Texas Countdown To On-Sale special event on Monday, December 9 to promote the start of tickets going on sale to the public for the big PPV scheduled for July 12, 2025.

AllEliteWrestling.com released the following announcement:

AEW All In Texas: Countdown To On Sale

Come out to Globe Life Field THIS MONDAY morning for a special AEW All In Texas Countdown to On Sale Event, that is free & open to the public!

Join AEW CEO Tony Khan and AEW Stars Bobby Lashley, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, Darby Allin, Thunder Rosa, Big Boom A.J and Big Justice as we celebrate tickets going on sale that day, for the biggest event of the year – AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 12, 2025!

Stop by for photo ops, a special panel discussion that will stream live on AEW’s YouTube, Facebook and X starting at 9:30 AM CT

Tickets for AEW All In Texas on sale THIS MONDAY at 10 AM CT at AEWTix.com!