— Fightful Select is reporting that Ian Riccaboni has been receiving a great deal of praise behind the scenes for his announcing work in both AEW and Ring of Honor. His performance stood out following recent double tapings and again after last night’s episode of Dynamite, with many expecting him to be featured more often while AEW is in Philadelphia, PA.

Riccaboni, who serves as the lead voice of Ring of Honor, has also called the action on AEW Dynamite multiple times this year. During the double tapings, he was brought in to give Tony Schiavone a breather from calling over four hours of programming, and he has also stepped in for other commentators when needed.

Having recently signed a new contract with AEW, Riccaboni is said to be “beloved” backstage. Several wrestlers have voiced that they’d like to see him in a more permanent role. While AEW is satisfied with its current commentary team, the company values Riccaboni’s contributions and respects that he enjoys his day job and prioritizes time with his family.

— Gabe Kidd was featured in the main event of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on Sunday, teaming with Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders, along with the Young Bucks, in the Lights Out Steel Cage Match. He followed that up with an appearance on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, where he ambushed Darby Allin.

According to a report from Self Made PW, Kidd is expected to remain active with AEW and is now viewed as a “permanent” member of the Death Riders. While he is still part of the NJPW roster, Kidd has been working closely with AEW talent and was even spotted training with the group at this week’s TV tapings in Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

The development marks a notable shift from last year, when Kidd criticized the NJPW–AEW partnership as “embarrassing” and dismissed the idea of signing with AEW. Backstage sentiment now suggests that his stance has softened, with Kidd embracing the crossover opportunities.

On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MVP made his presence felt during the Trios Championship match between Ricochet and The Gates of Agony against The Opps. A well-timed cane shot to Ricochet allowed The Opps to steal the victory. After the match, chaos broke out as The Hurt Syndicate brawled with The Gates of Agony.

In a backstage promo released on AEW’s social media, MVP revealed that Ricochet was the reason he was unable to appear at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. According to MVP, Ricochet contacted UK immigration officials to block his work visa, citing his past felony conviction. He said,

“Ricochet, you think you’re slick. My lawyer told me the truth — you sent that document, you made sure they kept me out of Forbidden Door. Coward move, but I’ll give you credit for being cunning. Now you’ve got five hundred pounds of muscle behind you, and suddenly you feel brave. What you’ve really done is put yourself in an unwinnable situation. This is the standard of excellence. This is the almighty Bobby Lashley. We’re coming to tear down those gates and show you real agony, because we are The Hurt Syndicate… and hurt people!”

At Forbidden Door, The Gates of Agony had already cost The Hurt Syndicate the AEW World Tag Team Titles with a brutal ambush during their defense. Now, with MVP calling his shot, it looks like both Ricochet and The Gates of Agony are squarely in the Syndicate’s crosshairs.