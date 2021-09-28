AEW has announced 11 matches for tonight’s Dark episode.

The episode will be headlined by FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Darius Lockhart, Lance Archer vs. Arjun Singh, Thunder Rosa vs. Nikita Knight, plus Matt Sydal and Dante Martin vs. The Factory.

AEW Dark, taped at Universal Studios in Orlando, airs each Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the full line-up for tonight:

* Kiera Hogan vs. Leila Grey

* Thunder Rosa vs. Nikita Knight

* Julia Hart vs. Reka Tehaka

* Lance Archer vs. Arjun Singh

* 10 vs. Brandon Gore

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Darius Lockhart

* Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray

* Private Party vs. JDX and Carlie Bravo

* Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi vs. Ryzin and Jake St. Patrick

* Bear Country vs. Jameson Ryan and Brick Aldridge

* Matt Sydal and Dante Martin vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo

