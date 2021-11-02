AEW has announced 12 matchups for this evening’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic Dark, which included former NXT cruiserweight champion Tony Nese making his in-ring debut for the promotion. Check out the lineup below.

-Tony Nese versus Fuego Del Sol

-The Bunny versus Santana Garrett

-Ryzin versus Bobby Fish

-Bison XL/Toa Liona versus 2Point0

-Ishmael Vaughn/Dontae Smiley versus The Acclaimed

-Alex Reynolds/John Silver versus Sean Carr/Marcus Kross

-Shalonce Royal versus Red Velvet

-Lee Johnson/Brock Anderson versus Malik Bosede/Eli Knight

-Santana & Ortiz versus Joe Coleman/Idris Abraham

-Viva Van versus Nyla Rose

-Daniel Garcia versus Rickey Shane Page

-Tiger Ruas versus PAC