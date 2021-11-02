AEW has announced 12 matchups for this evening’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic Dark, which included former NXT cruiserweight champion Tony Nese making his in-ring debut for the promotion. Check out the lineup below.
-Tony Nese versus Fuego Del Sol
-The Bunny versus Santana Garrett
-Ryzin versus Bobby Fish
-Bison XL/Toa Liona versus 2Point0
-Ishmael Vaughn/Dontae Smiley versus The Acclaimed
-Alex Reynolds/John Silver versus Sean Carr/Marcus Kross
-Shalonce Royal versus Red Velvet
-Lee Johnson/Brock Anderson versus Malik Bosede/Eli Knight
-Santana & Ortiz versus Joe Coleman/Idris Abraham
-Viva Van versus Nyla Rose
-Daniel Garcia versus Rickey Shane Page
-Tiger Ruas versus PAC
