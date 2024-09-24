The lineup for this year’s AEW Grand Slam special episode of Collision continues to take shape.

Late Monday evening, All Elite Wrestling announced the addition of a match to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, as a Lucha-Libre 3-Way Collision has been announced, pitting The Beast Mortos vs. Hologram vs. Dralistico.

Scheduled for the September 28 episode, which will be taped on September 25 from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York:

* Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter (Saraya’s Rules Match)

* MxM Collection unveil Max Caster’s jacket makeover

* Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett (Lumberjack Strap Match)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara (AEW Continental Title Eliminator)

* Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Dralistico (Lucha Libre 3-Way Collision)

* Tornado Match: The Conglomeration vs. The Learning Tree (Tornado Trios Match)

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night after the show for complete AEW Collision results.