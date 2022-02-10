Serena Deeb has issued a 5 Minute Rookie Challenge for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW has announced that The Professor’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge will take place during tonight’s Dynamite on TBS. Deeb has challenged one rookie to prove themselves against her in a 5 minute bout.

“#TheProfessor’s 5 minute Rookie Challenge! @SerenaDeeb has issued a challenge to one rookie to prove themselves against the #WomanOfAThousandHolds LIVE on #AEWDynamite. Who will it be & will they have what it takes to hang with the best? Tune in to TBS TONIGHT 8/7c to find out!,” AEW wrote.

Deeb last wrestled on the January 19 Dynamite, defeating Skye Blue. She defeated Hikaru Shida the week before that.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with the full tweet on Deeb’s challenge:

* Tony Khan will make a huge talent announcement

* First qualifying match for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at the AEW Revolution PPV with Khan’s new signing vs. Isiah Kassidy

* MJF will speak on his win over CM Punk

* Chris Jericho has called an Inner Circle Team Meeting

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends in an Open Challenge against the debuting A.Q.A

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match

