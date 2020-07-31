AEW Announces 7 Matches for Next Week’s Dark Episode

AEW has announced 7 matches for next Tuesday’s Dark episode.

The show will be headlined by FTR taking on Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison in tag team action. There will also be women’s division action with Abadon vs. Kilynn King.

AEW Dark airs each Tuesday at 7pm ET on YouTube. Below is the full line-up for next week’s AEW Dark episode:

* The Gunn Club vs. Aaron Solow and Serpentico

* Jack Evans vs. QT Marshall

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Private Party

* Abadon vs. Kilynn King

* Scorpio Sky vs. Will Hobbs

* Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss

* FTR vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison

We have a STACKED seven matches set for #AEWDark next week!

Watch #AEW Dark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8 pic.twitter.com/PH5eTaxuS1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 31, 2020

