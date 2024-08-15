A major announcement from AEW.

The promotion revealed today on social media that its 2025 All In pay-per-view event will take place on July 12th from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The stadium is home to Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.

First AEW Pay-Per-View To Ever Be Held In Texas 2025@GlobeLifeField

in Arlington, TX To Host AEW: All In Texas #AEW #AEWAllInTexashttps://t.co/sQTfSHvnq8 pic.twitter.com/5nrWxHXtXG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 15, 2024

Arlington mayor Jim Ross (a different Ross) also broke the news at a press conference today.

Arlington mayor Jim Ross announces Globe Life Field will host AEW: All In Texas on July 12, 2025. @AEW | @GlobeLifeField pic.twitter.com/zIuViahBCi — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) August 15, 2024

This marks AEW’s first All In PPV in the states as its last two (2023, 2024) took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England. It also marks AEW’s first pay-per-view in the state of Texas.

Fightful Select reports that AEW may eventually return to Wembley Stadium in the future, but that conversations to have the annual event in the United States have been ongoing over the last few months. AEW’s deal to hold a residency in Dallas for AEW Collision and ROH tapings was a part of the grander deal. The report states that many talents were kept in the dark to avoid any leaks to the press.