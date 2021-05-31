AEW has announced details for their next pay per view, ALL OUT.

The show will take place on Sunday September 5th, one day before Labor Day, and will take place in Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago Land get ready we are coming back, for #AEWAllOut – #LaborDay weekend Sunday, September 5, 2021 pic.twitter.com/yoCddNhn2i — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2021

PW Insider reports that much like today’s Double Or Nothing, AEW will hold a weekend’s worth of events, which will include a taping of their new show, Rampage.

This will be the promotion’s first pay per view outside of Daily’s Place since last February’s Revolution show in 2020, which also was held in the Windy City. No details were given on what venue ALL OUT will be held at, but in the past AEW has run the Sears Centre and the Wintrust Arena.