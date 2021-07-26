All Elite Wrestling has released another match for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.

They announced a new match ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. The match is Luther vs. Big Shotty Lee.

The promotion announced, “For winning the @AEWGames Elite GM Invitational Championship, James Darnell (@cmpuls3) has chosen @KillLutherKill (w/ @KingSerpentico) to challenge @BigShottyLee (w/ @dustinrhodes) TOMORROW on #AEWDarkElevation!”

Here is the updated line-up:

* Luther Vs. Big Shotty Lee

* Chuck Taylor vs. PAC

* Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Kris Statlander and Tay Conti vs. The Bunny and Madi Wrenkowski

* The Gunn Club & Brock Anderson vs. Chandler Hopkins, Cameron Cole and Izzy James

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Amber Nova

* Marko Stunt vs. Angelico

* Thunder Rosa vs. Myka Madrid

* Lucha Bros vs. Alan “5” Angels and 10

* Eddie Kingston vs. Serpentico

* Luchasaurus vs. Jora Johl

* Wardlow vs. Bear Bronson

* Jungle Boy vs. Marq Quen