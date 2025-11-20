The lineup for this weekend’s mega-All Elite Wrestling event in New Jersey continued to take shape in the final days leading up to the highly-anticipated pay-per-view.

Ahead of AEW Full Gear 2025 this coming Saturday night, November 22, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, All Elite Wrestling has confirmed the addition of a new featured tag-team bout for the Tailgate Brawl pre-show that will lead into the main pay-per-view show.

Now officially announced for this Saturday’s pay-per-view pre-show is “The Mad King” Eddie Kingston and “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” Hook joining forces to take on The Workhorsemen duo of JD Drake and Anthony Henry.

“JD Drake and Anthony Henry vs Eddie Kingston and Hook,” the announcement from AEW’s official social media outlets began on Thursday. “Kingston + Hook sent out an open challenge for Tailgate Brawl, and The Workhorsemen stepped up!”

The announcement continued, “They’ll COLLIDE at the AEW Full Gear Tailgate Brawl, THIS SATURDAY NIGHT!”

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the 11/22 AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view event in Newark:

* Hangman Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe – Steel Cage match for AEW World Championship

* Darby Allin vs. Pac

* Casino Gauntlet match for the inaugural AEW National Championship

* Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe – No Disqualification match for the AEW TNT Championship

* Boom & Doom (“Big Boom!” A.J. and Q. T. Marshall) (with Big Justice) vs. RPG Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta)

* Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson) vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) – $200,000 Four-way tag team match

* Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Moné – AEW Women’s World Championship match

* Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) (c) vs. FTR(Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) – AEW World Tag Team Championship

* Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express (“Jungle” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and Josh Alexander – $1,000,000 Trios match

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/22 for live AEW PPV results coverage of AEW Full Gear 2025!