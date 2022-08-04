The taping for the AEW Battle of The Belts IV special has been announced for Friday, October 7 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

AEW announced today that Battle of The Belts IV and a live Rampage will be taped that Friday, October 7. Battle of The Belts IV would air the next night on TNT. AEW will also host a live Dynamite at the same venue earlier that week, on Wednesday, October 5.

Tickets for the Washington, DC tapings in October go on sale next Friday, August 12 at 10am ET. Details can be found in the tweet below.

AEW Battle of The Belts III will be taped this Friday, August 5 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, along with a live Rampage. Battle of The Belts III will air on Saturday night at 9pm ET on TNT. You can click here for Friday’s Rampage line-up and click here for Saturday’s Battle of The Belts III line-up.

#AEW returns to Washington DC for 2 nights of LIVE action at @TheEventsDC!

-Wed 10/5 #AEWDynamite LIVE

-Fri 10/7 #AEWRampage LIVE + AEW BattleOfTheBelts IV

Tickets on sale Friday 8/12 at 10am ET 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq | https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i

2 Event Combo offers available! pic.twitter.com/DhW4WJx6sl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

