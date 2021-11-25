AEW has announced the title and theme for their first-ever supercard special on TBS.

AEW Battle of The Belts will air live from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, January 8.

No matches have been announced for the TBS supercard special but the Battle of The Belts promo features the current champions – AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers.

Battle of The Belts is being billed as a TNT Special Event, with the “Saturday Fight Night” tagline. As we’ve noted, TBS plans to air 4 AEW supercard specials per year.

The showtime listed for Battle of The Belts is 7pm ET with doors opening an hour before. Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10am ET, but a Ticketmaster pre-sale begins this Friday at 10am with the code AEWBELTS.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the AEW BOTB promo below:

Are you ready for a battle, Charlotte? See you on January 8th on @TNTDrama #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/QvVjHVOcKj — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 25, 2021

