AEW has announced that next week’s Dynamite, which takes place on July 3rd in Chicago, will be its Beach Break special. This is due to the company’s crossover with Shark Week on Discovery.

Not only that, but the first matchups for the program have been announced as well. Jeff Jarrett will be taking on a mystery opponent in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart memorial tournament. Then, PAC will be facing either Bryan Danielson or Shingo Takagi in the tournament semifinals based on whoever wins at Forbidden Door.

Finally, Willow Nightingale will go head-to-head with her old friend turned nemesis Kris Statlander in the quarterfinals of the women’s Owen Hart tournament.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW BEACH BREAK:

-Jeff Jarrett vs. TBD Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinals

-Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinals

-PAC vs. Bryan Danielson or Shingo Takagi Owen Hart Tournament Semifinals