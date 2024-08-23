AEW is advertising big shows in the United Kingdom market for 2025 and 2026.

This week, fans have noticed advertisements in London, England promoting a big pay-per-view event from AEW coming to the market next year, and again in 2026.

On Friday, August 23, several users shared photos on social media showing advertisements promoting AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025 and AEW All In 2026 for London, England.

As noted, AEW All In 2025 will take a break from the London area for the first time in a couple of years next year, as the company will bring the big annual PPV show to Global Life Field in Texas in 2025.

AEW All In 2024 goes down from Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 25 after the biggest show in company history, AEW All In 2023, which took place in the same venue.