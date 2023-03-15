AEW has announced a month-long tour of Canada for this summer.

The six-date tour will begin on Sunday, June 25 with the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The tour will continue on Wednesday, June 28 with Dynamite and Rampage tapings from the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario. The next stop will be on Wednesday, July 5 for Dynamite and Rampage tapings at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

A live Dynamite will then be held on Wednesday, July 12 at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and the live Rampage will be held later that week on Friday, July 14 from Brand Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan. The tour will then wrap with a non-televised AEW House Rules live event on Saturday, July 15 from the Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, as part of the big Calgary Stampede event.

Tickets fo the Calgary show will go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10am MT via AEWtix.com. Tickets for the other shows will go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10am MT.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan commented in today’s press release issued to us, “Canada has a rich wrestling heritage, and our debut in Toronto last year served as a special moment in our incredible relationship with fans throughout the country. Now, we’re not only entering new markets but also paying homage to the history of Canadian wrestling with unique moments like AEW House Rules taking place from the iconic Calgary Stampede. This summer is shaping up to be massive with the return of Forbidden Door, and now Canadian fans in six separate markets will get the chance to witness what AEW has to offer up close and personal.”

Today’s announcement confirmed that Forbidden Door II will feature the AEW and NJPW rosters.

It was recently reported how Spectrum Cable’s pay-per-view event listings page had Forbidden Door II listed for Saturday, June 24. AEW has now confirmed the show for June 25.

