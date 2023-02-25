AEW World Trios Champions The Elite are set to defend their titles at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

It was announced on this week’s AEW Rampage that The Young Bucks and IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega will defend their AEW World Trios Titles against The House of Black’s Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King.

The House of Black has targeted The Elite in recent weeks. This week’s Rampage saw The Young Bucks defeat Aussie Open in tag team action, but the lights went out after the match and when they came back up, The House of Black was on the apron. The lights quickly went back out, and this time Black and his crew were gone. AEW then booked the match for Revolution.

The 2023 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, March 5 from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Below is the updated card:

60-Minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Title

Bryan Danielson vs. MJF (c)

Triple Threat for the AEW Women’s World Title

Saraya vs. Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

AEW World Trios Title Match

The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. The Elite (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Casino Tag Team Royale winners vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Wardlow vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe (c)

Texas Death Match

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

The Jericho Appreciation Society is banned from ringside.

