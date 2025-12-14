New matches were officially announced for the final AEW pay-per-view of 2025, as well as the final special themed episode of AEW Dynamite of the year.

During the AEW Collision: Winter is Coming special event this afternoon in Cardiff, Wales, in addition to Tony Khan announcing the return of AEW DARK for one night only, matches for AEW Worlds End and AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash were announced.

Featured below are the updated advertised lineups for the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on December 27 and the AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash show on December 17:

AEW WORLDS END 2025

* AEW Continental Classic finals

* AEW Continental Classic semifinals

* AEW Women’s Championship: Kris Statlander defends against Jamie Hayter

* AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe defends against Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland

AEW DYNAMITE: HOLIDAY BASH 2025

* Kyle Fletcher vs. PAC

* The Elite vs. Don Callis Family

* Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong

* Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

* Mascara Dorada vs. Orange Cassidy

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR vs. Bang Bang Gang

* Mercedes Mone, Athena, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir vs. Babes of Wrath & Timeless Love Bombs

* AEW World Championship Contract Signing with Hangman Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, & Samoa Joe

