AEW has revealed the bracket for their upcoming World Title Eliminator tournament.

The tournament will start with the finals taking place at Full Gear, which goes down on November 13 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The winner of the match will earn an AEW World Title match.

The previous World Title Eliminator tournament took place around the same time last year as Kenny Omega defeated Hangman Page at Full Gear in 2020 to earn a title match, which he received on December 2, 2020, where he defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship. Here’s the bracket:

Dark Order’s 10 vs. Jon Moxley

Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Dustin Rhodes vs. Bryan Danielson

Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston