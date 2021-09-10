AEW has announced on Twitter that new signees Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole will be interviewed on tonight’s edition of Rampage on TNT. Both men made their debut for the promotion at last Sunday’s ALL OUT pay per view, with Cole immediately aligning with his friends in the Elite and Danielson joining forces with Jungle Boy and Christian.

Today our Countdown crew is interviewing the two huge new free agent stars who arrived at the end of ALL OUT, @AdamColePro + @bryandanielson, both speaking about why they signed with #AEW! We’ll see those exclusive interviews tonight on #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/qFy9LY8hog — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

* Max Caster vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Rebel and Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho, Riho and Kris Statlander

* Sting and Darby Allin respond to Tully Blanchard

* Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson interviews

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo