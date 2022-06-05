AEW has announced four matchups for tomorrow’s edition of Dark: Elevation, which was filmed last week in Los Angeles and features top stars like Death Triangle and Serena Deeb in action. Check it out below.

-The Factory vs. Dark Order

-The Wingmen vs. Death Triangle

-Serpentico vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Skye Blue/Miyu Yamashita vs. Serena Deeb/Nyla Rose