AEW has announced four matchups for tomorrow’s edition of Dark: Elevation, which was filmed last week in Los Angeles and features top stars like Death Triangle and Serena Deeb in action. Check it out below.
-The Factory vs. Dark Order
-The Wingmen vs. Death Triangle
-Serpentico vs. Frankie Kazarian
-Skye Blue/Miyu Yamashita vs. Serena Deeb/Nyla Rose
On a brand new #AEWDarkElevation TOMORROW at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB!
–#DarkOrder v #TheFactory
–#DeathTriangle v #TheWingmen
–@FrankieKazarian v @KingSerpentico
–@miyu_tjp/@SkyeByee v @SerenaDeeb/@NylaRoseBeast pic.twitter.com/VMaV7ZtYW7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 5, 2022