AEW has confirmed Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada for their AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show this week … with a twist.

As noted, Danielson called out Okada on social media in a video released on Monday night.

In an update, AEW has announced that Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada in a Champion versus Champion showdown is official for their five-year anniversary Dynamite show on Wednesday night, October 2, 2024.

The stipulation for the match is that both titles are on-the-line, however Okada’s AEW Continental Championship is only up for grabs for the first 20 minutes of the contest.

Upon the bout getting confirmed, Danielson commented, “Once and for all, we’ll see who’s the best.”

Also scheduled for the milestone AEW on TBS show at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. on 10/2 is Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet for the AEW International Championship, Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson, as well as Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.vs. Serena Deeb.

