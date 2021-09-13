AEW has announced on Twitter that CM Punk will return to the commentary table for this week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. This will be the Chicago Saviors second appearance at the desk since he joined the promotion last month.

AEW also announced that new signee Bryan Danielson will address AEW world champion Kenny Omega following their pull apart brawl from last week’s show.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-CM Punk on commentary

-Adam Cole versus Frankie Kazarian

-Bryan Danielson addresses Kenny Omega

-Shawn Spears versus Darby Allin

-Jade Cargill versus Leyla Hirsch