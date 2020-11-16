AEW has announced on Twitter that they will be holding a “contactless” meet and greet before this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which will be taking place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville Florida.

We are excited to announce, this Wednesday, November 18, as part of our live #AEWDYNAMITE, we will have a Contactless & Physically Distanced Meet & Greet opportunity for ticket holders! Visit the AEW website for all ticket details & safety guidelines ➡️ https://t.co/ObBj956GBO pic.twitter.com/SwzOMXjwyY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2020

AEW has also released a special sneak peek of the Director X led project entitled “The History of A Revolution,” which focuses on the promotion’s last year of programming. The full video is set to drop on Wednesday.