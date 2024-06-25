A new segment has been announced for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite.

Daniel Garcia will be speaking at the event, which takes place from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Garcia previously attended Buffalo State College and won the ROH Pure Championship back in 2022 in Buffalo.

#AEWDynamite TOMORROW@KeyBankCtr | Buffalo, NY

LIVE 8/7c | @TBSNetwork With a keen eye kept on the #AEW International Title match last week, Daniel Garcia (@GarciaWrestling) comes home to Buffalo and we will hear from him LIVE on #AEW Dynamite! TOMORROW NIGHT @ 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IVBe5YlnoS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. Gates Of Agony (Toa Liona & Kaun)

-Jay White vs. Rey Fenix Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round

-Saraya, Anna Jay, and Harley Cameron vs. Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Mina Shirakawa

-MJF live in Buffalo

-Daniel Garcia to speak